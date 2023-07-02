Novak Djokovic 'hungry for success' as he begins Wimbledon trophy hunt

Serbian great Novak Djokovic said he is hungry for more success as he begins his Wimbledon title defence, searching for a 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Djokovic's victory at the French Open saw him overtake rival Rafael Nadal to stand alone at the summit of the men's game.

The 36-year-old will be the overwhelming favourite at the All England Club when he starts his title defence on Monday.

With a 10th Australian Open and third Roland Garros already wrapped up this season, an eighth Wimbledon triumph would leave Djokovic needing just the US Open in September to emulate Rod Laver's sweep of all four majors in 1969.

Despite the focus on his longevity, Djokovic is determined to stay true to himself ahead the match against Argentina's Pedro Cachin on Centre Court.

"I don't feel more relaxed, to be honest. I still feel hungry for success, for more Grand Slams, more achievements in tennis," Djokovic said.

"As long as there's that drive, I know that I'm able to compete at the highest level. If that goes down, then I guess I'll have to face probably different circumstances and have a different approach.

"So far there's still the drive - a few days after Roland Garros, I was already thinking about preparation for grass and what needs to be done."

Novak Djokovic during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in West London on June 27, 2023. The Wimbledon Grand Slam is due to start at the venue on July 3. AFP

Djokovic has won the title on his last four visits to Wimbledon and has not lost on Centre Court since the 2013 final.

"When I enter Centre Court, it just awakens something in me and I'm able to perform at a very high level," said Djokovic.

"Grass courts are the rarest surface we have in the sport, which is contrary to what you had maybe 40, 50, 60 years ago where you played three out of four slams on grass.

"It does take time - more than any other surface - to really get used to it. But I think in the past 10 years of my career, I've adapted very quickly. I think the results here are a testament to that."

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev said he has no doubt that Djokovic is the greatest tennis player in history.

"I don't know how does he do it," Medvedev told reporters. "I think if I saw it right, Novak is almost 50 per cent. I think I saw he played 70 majors and 35 (34) he was in the final. I don't know how it is possible. He doesn't have bad days?

"Actually, he does, like everybody. Even on these bad days, he manages to beat the opponent. It's actually tough because it's one against one. Both of them want to win.

"I don't know how he's doing it. That's why he's for me the greatest in the history of tennis. But this is basically, of course, debatable."