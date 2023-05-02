Mayar Sherif sees historic Madrid Masters run ended in brutal fashion by Aryna Sabalenka

Mayar Sherif saw her historic run to the Madrid Masters quarter-finals ended in ruthless fashion by world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday.
After becoming the first Egyptian to reach a WTA 1000 quarter-finals when she beat Elise Mertens on Monday, Sherif headed into the match against Sabalenka knowing she would have to hit new highs to overcome the in-form Belarusian.
And the world No 59 made a flying start to the match in the Spanish capital as she powered to an impressive first-set victory but it was downhill from there as Sabalenka took charge of the match and powered to a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 triumph.
Australian Open champion Sabalenka struggled badly at first but turned the two-hour match around convincingly to reach the semi-finals.
“I was just trying to keep fighting to keep playing my game and find my rhythm,” said Sabalenka. “She's a clay-court specialist and I'm very happy with this win. It was a very tough one.”
Sherif capitalised on Sabalenka's erratic start to break in the first game. The 26-year-old became the first player to take a set off Sabalenka in Madrid, breaking again for 4-1 and missing set point at 5-1 before clinching it on serve.
However the Sabalenka, 24, bounced back strongly, converting all four of her break points in the second set and hitting 10 winners to Sherif's one to force a third.
The 2021 Madrid winner was a break down at 2-1 in the second but won 11 of the next 12 games.
Sabalenka showed her power as she battered Sherif back to break in the third set before consolidating for 3-0.
Sherif, who beat world No 5 Caroline Garcia in straight sets in the third round, was eventually overrun by the big hitter, who secured another break and then served out.
World No 1 Iga Swiatek plays her quarter-final against 27th-seeded Croatian Petra Martic on Wednesday after the Pole defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the last 16.
In the men's draw, Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev's struggles on clay continued as he was beaten 7-6, 6-4 by countryman Aslan Karatsev on Arantxa Sanchez Stadium.
“Feeling great, playing well, I just have to focus every match. I'll be preparing for the next round,” said Karatsev, who came through qualifying to reach the main draw.
“You just concentrate more [against the best players], you have to be 100 per cent because they don't give you any free points, you have to concentrate, be mentally tough.”
In another all-Russian clash, Karen Khachanov advanced to the quarter-finals by beating good friend and doubles partner Andrey Rublev 7-6, 6-4.