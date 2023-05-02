Mayar Sherif sees historic Madrid Masters run ended in brutal fashion by Aryna Sabalenka

Mayar Sherif saw her historic run to the Madrid Masters quarter-finals ended in ruthless fashion by world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday.

After becoming the first Egyptian to reach a WTA 1000 quarter-finals when she beat Elise Mertens on Monday, Sherif headed into the match against Sabalenka knowing she would have to hit new highs to overcome the in-form Belarusian.

And the world No 59 made a flying start to the match in the Spanish capital as she powered to an impressive first-set victory but it was downhill from there as Sabalenka took charge of the match and powered to a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 triumph.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka struggled badly at first but turned the two-hour match around convincingly to reach the semi-finals.

“I was just trying to keep fighting to keep playing my game and find my rhythm,” said Sabalenka. “She's a clay-court specialist and I'm very happy with this win. It was a very tough one.”

Sherif capitalised on Sabalenka's erratic start to break in the first game. The 26-year-old became the first player to take a set off Sabalenka in Madrid, breaking again for 4-1 and missing set point at 5-1 before clinching it on serve.

Getting it done 🤝



2021 Madrid champ @SabalenkaA comes from a set down to defeat Sherif and move into the final four!#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/qEeyAdziMW — wta (@WTA) May 2, 2023

However the Sabalenka, 24, bounced back strongly, converting all four of her break points in the second set and hitting 10 winners to Sherif's one to force a third.

The 2021 Madrid winner was a break down at 2-1 in the second but won 11 of the next 12 games.

Sabalenka showed her power as she battered Sherif back to break in the third set before consolidating for 3-0.

Sherif, who beat world No 5 Caroline Garcia in straight sets in the third round, was eventually overrun by the big hitter, who secured another break and then served out.

World No 1 Iga Swiatek plays her quarter-final against 27th-seeded Croatian Petra Martic on Wednesday after the Pole defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the last 16.

6 - Aryna Sabalenka is the sixth player to reach 10+ WTA-1000 semi-finals before turning 25 after Agnieszka Radwanska, Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina - since 2009. Collection.#MMOPEN | @MutuaMadridOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/yZztPwRuAS — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 2, 2023

In the men's draw, Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev's struggles on clay continued as he was beaten 7-6, 6-4 by countryman Aslan Karatsev on Arantxa Sanchez Stadium.

“Feeling great, playing well, I just have to focus every match. I'll be preparing for the next round,” said Karatsev, who came through qualifying to reach the main draw.

“You just concentrate more [against the best players], you have to be 100 per cent because they don't give you any free points, you have to concentrate, be mentally tough.”

In another all-Russian clash, Karen Khachanov advanced to the quarter-finals by beating good friend and doubles partner Andrey Rublev 7-6, 6-4.