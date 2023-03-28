Andreescu left screaming in agony and is taken off court in wheelchair at Miami Open

Bianca Andreescu was left screaming in agony and had to be taken off court in a wheelchair after suffering a leg injury at the Miami Open.

The 2019 US Open champion fell to the court, clutching her lower left leg while moving across the baseline during the third game of the second set of her fourth-round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Andreescu was left in tears, crying out “I've never felt this kind of pain before”, as she received medical treatment.

The Canadian was eventually helped to her feet and shared a hug with Russian Alexandrova before leaving Hard Rock Stadium in a wheelchair to a standing ovation from the crowd.

“I'm just really sorry that it happened,” said Alexandrova, who will now take on Petra Kvitova in the last eight. “Seeing her on the court in so much pain, it's just painful to watch.

“You cannot help, you just can do nothing, which is terrible. And I think she's going to be fine soon, and I'm wishing for her speedy recovery.”

Livening up the late night crowd 📺@SabalenkaA with the no-look backhand volley 👏#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/ivsahGtqK8 — wta (@WTA) March 28, 2023

Andreescu had dropped the first set 7-6 and was mounting a comeback, winning the first two games of the second set when she was forced to retire, allowing Alexandrova to advance.

It was a heartbreaking end for the 22-year-old had been showing some of her best form since lifting her maiden Grand Slam title in New York, having struggled with injuries and mental health issues.

In Miami she has looked in great touch securing wins over Emma Raducanu, Maria Sakkari and Sofia Kenin.

Elena Rybakina extended her winning streak to 11 matches as she booked her place in the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Wimbledon champion Rybakina is looking to complete the “Sunshine Double” after her triumph in Indian Wells, but she was far from euphoric after her victory.

“Physically, I'm not the freshest, but I'm happy that I'm managing and finding my way. To be in a quarter-final is great and hopefully I'm going to play better,” she said.

1⃣1⃣ wins in a row and counting... 👊



No.10 seed Elena Rybakina extends her winning streak and moves into the last eight in Miami for the first time! #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/bE7lvkPUKa — wta (@WTA) March 27, 2023

World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka looked in ominous form as she powered past Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets.

Krejcikova had ended Sabalenka's 13-match win streak in February in Dubai but Sabalenka defeated the Czech two weeks ago at Indian Wells.

This time Sabalenka took just 65 minutes to take care of business, going unbroken in the match and facing just one break point on her way to a 6-3, 6-2 win.

The Belarusian lost just 10 points on her serve and will start as strong favourite on Wednesday against Romanian Sorana Cristea.

“It was an amazing performance from me,” Sabalenka said. “I think I played really great tennis today. Super happy with the level, especially against a player like Barbora, always tough matches against her.”

Jessica Pegula looked comfortable and in command of her game as she beat Poland's Magda Linette 6-1, 7-5. The American goes on to face Russian Anastasia Potapova, who beat China's Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 7-6.