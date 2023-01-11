Ons Jabeur hits the practice court ahead of Australian Open - in pictures

The Australian Open should hold plenty of fond memories for Ons Jabeur. It was at the Melbourne Park major where, in 2020, Jabeur achieved one of many historic breakthroughs and became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final.

Such has been the Tunisian's rise since then, a quarter-final exit this year would represent a disappointment. Jabeur is ranked the second-best player in the world and reached the last two Grand Slam finals, coming up just short against Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon before struggling to match the brilliance of world No 1 Iga Swiatek at the US Open.

After a pre-season which included an appearance at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, where she defeated Emma Raducanu, Jabeur began her 2023 season at the Adelaide International, reaching the semi-finals.

Now the Tunisian, who it was announced on Wednesday is part of the first Professional Tennis Players Association executive committee, has turned her focus to the Australian Open and has been training at Melbourne Park ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season.

