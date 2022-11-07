World No 1 Iga Swiatek to kick off action at World Tennis League in Dubai

Full line-up and draw announced for inaugural tournament at Coca-Cola Arena that also sees likes of Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios in action

The National
Nov 07, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

World No 1 Iga Swiatek will kick off the action as the full line-up and draw was announced for the new World Tennis League in Dubai.

READ MORE
Djokovic and Swiatek to headline World Tennis League in Dubai

Swiatek, who is reigning champion at both the French and US Opens, will face Caroline Garcia on Day 1 on December 19 at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena. Garcia is one of only a handful of players who managed to beat Swiatek in 2022.

Also playing on the opening day is Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios who takes on world No 6 Felix Auger-Alliassime.

WTL SCHEDULE

DECEMBER 19 (6pm)
Kites v Eagles
Aliassime v Kyrgios
Swiatek v Garcia
Entertainment: Tiesto

DECEMBER 20 (6pm)
Falcons v Hawks
Djokovic v Zverev
Sabalenka v Rybakina
Entertainment: Wizkid

DECEMBER 21 (6pm)
Falcons v Eagles
Djokovic v Kyrgios
Badosa v Garcia
Entertainment: Ne-Yo

DECEMBER 22 (6pm)
Hawks v Kites
Thiem v Aliassime
Kontaveit v Swiatek
Entertainment: deadmau5

DECEMBER 23 (2pm)
Eagles v Hawks
Kyrgios v Zverev
Garcia v Rybakina
Entertainment: Mohammed Ramadan

DECEMBER 23 (6pm)
Falcons v Kites
Djokovic v Aliassime
Sabalenka v Swiatek
Entertainment: Mohammed Ramadan

DECEMBER 24 (6pm)
Finals
Entertainment: Armin Van Buuren

Day 2 sees all-time great Novak Djokovic tackle former world No 2 Alexander Zverev, while four-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka is up against reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

In the official draw released on Monday, 18 players have been placed into four teams and will compete in a round-robin format, featuring a men’s singles, a women’s singles and a mixed doubles. Matches will consist of two sets, with a tiebreaker played if necessary.

The players have an impressive 39 Grand Slam titles to their names, including a remarkable 21 singles crowns held by Djokovic, while fans at the event can then also enjoy post-match concerts from six top artists from around the globe in Tiesto, deadmau5, Wizkid, Armin van Buuren, Mohamed Ramadan and Ne-Yo.

After her involvement was announced in September, Swiatek said: “I like it most when tennis connects people and when it's true entertainment. When it's combined with a great show and music, it's even better, so that's the reason why I'm excited to join this year's World Tennis League.”

Swiatek is part of 'The Kites' team that also contains Auger-Aliassime, Gael Monfils, Sania Mirza and Eugenie Bouchard.

The Eagles will be made up of Kyrgios, Rohan Bopanna, Garcia, Bianca Andreescu and Andreas Seppi. Djokovic is part of 'The Falcons' team alongside Grigor Dimitrov, Sabalenka and Paula Badosa.

And finally, 'The Hawks' consist of Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Rybakina and Annett Kontaveit.

“The World Tennis League promises a memorable experience for everyone who attends the 'Greatest Show On Court', and the four teams are certain to provide excitement and thrills galore as they each fight it out for the right to be crowned champions,” said Scott Davidoff, chief executive of the tournament.

“And what better combination can there be, with award-winning entertainers following on-court tennis action to round out each day in style.”

Register now for the World Tennis League pre-sale and receive a 10 per cent discount on tickets at https://presale.coca-cola-arena.com/world-tennis-league.

For more information on the World Tennis League, please visit: www.worldtennisleague.com.

Updated: November 07, 2022, 11:16 AM
WTL SCHEDULE

DECEMBER 19 (6pm)
Kites v Eagles
Aliassime v Kyrgios
Swiatek v Garcia
Entertainment: Tiesto

DECEMBER 20 (6pm)
Falcons v Hawks
Djokovic v Zverev
Sabalenka v Rybakina
Entertainment: Wizkid

DECEMBER 21 (6pm)
Falcons v Eagles
Djokovic v Kyrgios
Badosa v Garcia
Entertainment: Ne-Yo

DECEMBER 22 (6pm)
Hawks v Kites
Thiem v Aliassime
Kontaveit v Swiatek
Entertainment: deadmau5

DECEMBER 23 (2pm)
Eagles v Hawks
Kyrgios v Zverev
Garcia v Rybakina
Entertainment: Mohammed Ramadan

DECEMBER 23 (6pm)
Falcons v Kites
Djokovic v Aliassime
Sabalenka v Swiatek
Entertainment: Mohammed Ramadan

DECEMBER 24 (6pm)
Finals
Entertainment: Armin Van Buuren

EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL