World No 1 Iga Swiatek to kick off action at World Tennis League in Dubai

World No 1 Iga Swiatek will kick off the action as the full line-up and draw was announced for the new World Tennis League in Dubai.

Swiatek, who is reigning champion at both the French and US Opens, will face Caroline Garcia on Day 1 on December 19 at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena. Garcia is one of only a handful of players who managed to beat Swiatek in 2022.

Also playing on the opening day is Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios who takes on world No 6 Felix Auger-Alliassime.

WTL SCHEDULE DECEMBER 19 (6pm)

Kites v Eagles

Aliassime v Kyrgios

Swiatek v Garcia

Entertainment: Tiesto DECEMBER 20 (6pm)

Falcons v Hawks

Djokovic v Zverev

Sabalenka v Rybakina

Entertainment: Wizkid



DECEMBER 21 (6pm)

Falcons v Eagles

Djokovic v Kyrgios

Badosa v Garcia

Entertainment: Ne-Yo



DECEMBER 22 (6pm)

Hawks v Kites

Thiem v Aliassime

Kontaveit v Swiatek

Entertainment: deadmau5



DECEMBER 23 (2pm)

Eagles v Hawks

Kyrgios v Zverev

Garcia v Rybakina

Entertainment: Mohammed Ramadan



DECEMBER 23 (6pm)

Falcons v Kites

Djokovic v Aliassime

Sabalenka v Swiatek

Entertainment: Mohammed Ramadan



DECEMBER 24 (6pm)

Finals

Entertainment: Armin Van Buuren



Day 2 sees all-time great Novak Djokovic tackle former world No 2 Alexander Zverev, while four-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka is up against reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

In the official draw released on Monday, 18 players have been placed into four teams and will compete in a round-robin format, featuring a men’s singles, a women’s singles and a mixed doubles. Matches will consist of two sets, with a tiebreaker played if necessary.

The players have an impressive 39 Grand Slam titles to their names, including a remarkable 21 singles crowns held by Djokovic, while fans at the event can then also enjoy post-match concerts from six top artists from around the globe in Tiesto, deadmau5, Wizkid, Armin van Buuren, Mohamed Ramadan and Ne-Yo.

After her involvement was announced in September, Swiatek said: “I like it most when tennis connects people and when it's true entertainment. When it's combined with a great show and music, it's even better, so that's the reason why I'm excited to join this year's World Tennis League.”

Swiatek is part of 'The Kites' team that also contains Auger-Aliassime, Gael Monfils, Sania Mirza and Eugenie Bouchard.

The Eagles will be made up of Kyrgios, Rohan Bopanna, Garcia, Bianca Andreescu and Andreas Seppi. Djokovic is part of 'The Falcons' team alongside Grigor Dimitrov, Sabalenka and Paula Badosa.

And finally, 'The Hawks' consist of Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Rybakina and Annett Kontaveit.

“The World Tennis League promises a memorable experience for everyone who attends the 'Greatest Show On Court', and the four teams are certain to provide excitement and thrills galore as they each fight it out for the right to be crowned champions,” said Scott Davidoff, chief executive of the tournament.

“And what better combination can there be, with award-winning entertainers following on-court tennis action to round out each day in style.”

