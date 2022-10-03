Carlos Alcaraz set to make Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut

Carlos Alcaraz, the world No 1 and reigning US Open champion, will make his debut at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi in December, organisers announced on Monday.

Alcaraz is the first male player confirmed for the six-man tournament, taking place December 16-18 at Zayed Sports City's International Tennis Centre, and follows the announcement that world No 2 Ons Jabeur and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu will contest the one-off women's match.

“I can’t wait to participate in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi,” Alcaraz said. “I’ve seen a lot of players take part in the tournament, and everyone really looks forward to it.”

Alcaraz, 19, emerged as the most exciting young player in men's tennis earlier this year and has since surged to the very top of the game. In winning the US Open last month, the Spaniard became the youngest male player to reach world No 1, beating previous record-holder Lleyton Hewitt by a year and five months.

Alcaraz is also the youngest Grand Slam champion since Nadal at the 2005 French Open and the youngest US Open winner since Pete Sampras in 1990.

So far this season, Alcaraz has won five titles, including two Masters, in Miami and Madrid. He won his first ATP Tour title last year in Umag, Croatia. He began the year ranked just outside the top 30, breaking into the top 10 in April, before reaching the summit last month.

“Carlos Alcaraz has had an incredible year after becoming the youngest ATP 500 champion in Rio de Janeiro back in February to winning the US Open a few weeks ago,” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, the tournament's owners.

“MWTC has a history of getting the top players to compete in Abu Dhabi. It's a promise we've never had any qualms about making to the tennis fans in the region and we have fulfilled that once again. I have no doubt spectators will enjoy seeing Carlos compete here for the first time, and we are excited to see such a sensational young talent and new generation of superstar at the Championship.”

Alcaraz will be competing in the 14th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship and is set to occupy one of the top two seeding positions, which will provide a bye into Day 2's semi-finals, where he will meet the winner from one of the opening day's quarter-finals. The second day will also host the fifth-place playoff between the two losers of the quarter-finals.

Day 3 will see the third-place playoff kick off the action, before the final closes out the tournament.

Russia's world No 9 Andrey Rublev is the defending champion having defeated three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in the 2021 final.

Tickets start from Dh95 for adults and Dh45 for children on Day 1, Dh195 and Dh95 on Day 2, and Dh295 and Dh195 for Day 3.

Organisers have scheduled the Day 3 matches to take place earlier than usual to ensure fans are able to watch the 2022 World Cup final, which is scheduled to take place at 7pm UAE time.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.mubadalawtc.com.