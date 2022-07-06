Prince William and Kate watch Djokovic and Norrie seal epic Wimbledon wins - in pictures

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose a great day to attend Wimbledon.

READ MORE Cameron Norrie ready to take on Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon epic

Prince William and wife Kate were in attendance at the All England Club on Tuesday and split their time between Centre Court and No 1 Court.

First they witnessed world No 1 and three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic fight back from two sets down to defeat Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals, before hopping over to No 1 Court to watch top-ranked British player Cameron Norrie edge Belgian David Goffin in another five-set epic.

Norrie became just the fourth British player in the past 50 years to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals after coming through a rollercoaster match 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. The ninth seed, into the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time, will face 20-time major winner Djokovic on Centre Court on Friday for a place in the final.

The royal couple later posted on their Instagram page to pay tribute to Norrie, writing: "What a day of tennis! Fantastic to be back @Wimbledon today and wonderful to see @norriee flying the flag in the singles! Just brilliant."

As patron of the Lawn Tennis Association - the national governing body of tennis in Great Britain - the Duchess of Cambridge is a regular attendee at Wimbledon but was making her first appearance at this year's Championship.

