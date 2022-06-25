Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray train ahead of Wimbledon - in pictures

Big guns Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have been out on the training courts ahead of Wimbledon.

On Saturday, record 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal and Djokovic, who has triumphed in 20 majors, enjoyed a practice at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Nadal — who has won Wimbledon on two occasions, the last of which back in 2010 — takes on Francisco Cerundolo in the first round on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has managed to win both the Australian Open and French Open this season despite battling a chronic foot problem.

Reigning champion Djokovic, who has triumphed at Wimbledon six times, faces Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea in his opening match on Monday.

On Friday, home favourite and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray was practicing ahead of a tournament he has won on two occasions.

But Murray, who this year teamed up with coach Ivan Lendl for a third time, has fitness concerns after picking up an abdominal injury during his defeat against Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart Open final. “The injury is healing but still not perfect,” the Scot said on Monday.

Murray, currently ranked 51at the world, is due to take on Australia's James Duckworth in the first round on Monday.

