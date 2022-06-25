Petra Kvitova completes Wimbledon preparations by winning Eastbourne title

Petra Kvitova completed her Wimbledon preparations by beating defending champion Jelena Ostapenko at Eastbourne on Saturday.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova eased past Ostapenko in a once-sided match at the Rothesay International 6-3, 6-2 in just an hour and 17 minutes.

“I had already experienced losing in a final [against Marion Bartoli at Wimbledon in 2011], so I guess I am lucky” 32-year-old Kvitova said on court following her win. “It was a tough match.

“Playing on the grass is very special for me, especially when you step on to a beautiful court such as here.

“It’s really nice to play in front of the people again; in Corona it was a really tough time, it’s such a better feeling.”

Kvitova, seeded 25 at the All England Club, is due to face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the first round on Tuesday.

The last player to win at Eastbourne and go on to triumph at the All England Club in the same year was the late Czech player Jana Novotna in 1998.

Queen of the seaside 🌊@Petra_Kvitova captures her 29th career singles title, defeating Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 in Eastbourne 🏆#RothesayInternational pic.twitter.com/c2eHXsfUZu — wta (@WTA) June 25, 2022

Asked about her compatriot, who died at the age of 49 in 2017, Kvitova said: “It’s always nice to think about Jana, of course.

“She had so many great matches, not only here but in Wimbledon as well. I’m glad that we are able to play such a great event as here. It’s the best preparation for Wimbledon.”

Meanwhile, Madison Keys has withdrawn from the grass-court Grand Slam due to an abdominal injury.

The 27-year-old has been replaced by fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in the draw.

“This isn't what I was hoping to say a few days before Wimbledon, but unfortunately I have to withdraw due to an abdominal injury,” the 19th seed Tweeted on Saturday.

“I'm so disappointed, but my health comes first and my body needs time to get back to 100 per cent. Lots of love London fans. See you next year.”