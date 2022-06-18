Daniil Medvedev continues fine form on grass to reach Halle Open final

World No 1 Daniil Medvedev will face Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Halle Open on Sunday.

Medvedev made it back-to-back finals in grass-court tournaments with his 7-6, 6-3 win over Oscar Otte, while Hurkacz came from a set down to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6, 7-6.

The Russian reached the Libema Open final last weekend only to be beaten in straight sets by Dutch wild card Tim Van Rijthoven.

On Saturday, Medvedev needed 65 minutes to win the opening set in Germany on Saturday, helped by his opponent double-faulting on a set point.

Medvedev sealed victory on his first match point after 96 minutes, delivering his eighth ace.

“I didn’t play well in Halle last year, so I’m happy that this year I managed to raise my level,” said Medvedev after his last-four victory.

“As I’ve always said, I love playing on grass, so I’m happy to show to myself that I’m capable of being in the final of one of the greatest tournaments, especially on grass, and of course I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Medvdev, though, will not be able to transfer his newfound form on grass to Wimbledon after the UK Grand Slam banned Russia and Belarus players from competing due to the war in Ukraine.

Over in the UK, reigning champion Matteo Berrettini will defend his Queen's Club title on Sunday after beating Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in a rain-interrupted semi-final.

The 10th-ranked Italian, the champion in Stuttgart last week, won through 6-4, 6-3 to continue his good form with just over a week before the start of Wimbledon.

Berrettini will take on Filip Krajinovic in the final after the Serbian beat two-times champion Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3.