Royalty and Hollywood stars at French Open final - in pictures

The French Open final on Sunday between Rafael Nadal and Casper Rudd attracted the attention of not only the tennis world, but some very famous names across all walks of life.

Spanish great Nadal set out to become the oldest man - at the age of 36 - to win the French Open title. It has been a remarkable journey following his title winning debut in Paris 17 years back. What made the title match more significant is the fact Nadal was surprised to last this long; a chronic left foot injury flared up again in Rome last month and put a question mark over him even making it to the French capital.

But he did step on to the court at Roland Garros, taking on world No 8 Ruud, 23, who became the first Norwegian to reach a Grand Slam final.

Watching the clash at Court Philippe Chatrier were a number celebrities, including Hollywood stars Hugh Grant, Michael Douglas and Demi Moore and some European royalty, including Spain's King Felipe VI, Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

You can see the celebrities who attended Sunday's French Open final in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Game of Thrones stars and other famous names at Monaco GP