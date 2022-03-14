Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray eliminated from Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu was defeated in the third round of Indian Wells on Sunday as the US Open champion went down in three sets to Petra Martic, and she was soon followed out of the tournament by former world No 1 Andy Murray.

Raducanu, who had been struggling with a leg injury in the lead-up to Indian Wells and was unsure of even competing at the event, took the first set in a tiebreak before losing 6-7, 6-4, 7-5 to the Croatian world No 79.

It's just the latest setback for the British world No 13, who since her historic US Open victory has been hampered by minor injuries and illness, and lost in the second round of the Australian Open in January. She was the top seed at Guadalajara last month when a hip injury forced her to retire from her first-round match.

In seven tournaments since her US Open triumph, her best run was into the quarter-finals of the Transylvanian Open in October.

Martic, a former world No 14, notched her first win over a top-20 player in more than two years.

"This victory means so much to me," said Martic, who next faces 28th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova, a 6-4, 7-6 winner over Danka Kovinic. "I really wanted it so bad. I'm just happy I stayed calm when I was not playing so good. Because I think it was up and down for both sides."

Andy Murray then soon followed his compatriot out of Indian Wells, with the three-time Grand Slam champion losing 7-6, 6-3 to 31st seed Alexander Bublik.

Bublik, coming off his first career ATP title at Montpellier in February, beat Murray for the first time in three career meetings. Murray's run ended a round after he became the fourth active ATP player to reach 700 career match wins with a first-round victory over Taro Daniel.

Andy Murray lost in straight sets to Alexander Bublik. AP

In other early matches, men's seventh seed Andrey Rublev won his second-round opener against Germany's Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-4.

Rublev, on the rise after titles in Marseille and Dubai this year, next faces either Frances Tiafoe or Brandon Nakashima.

Rublev got off to a slow start, falling 4-2 down before breaking 51st-ranked Koepfer twice to pocket the first set.

Now on a 10-match winning streak, Rublev belted 32 winners and won 11 of 15 points at the net.

The second set was just as close. After breaking for a 4-3 lead Rublev immediately surrendered his serve, but he broke Koepfer to lead 5-4 and then survived three break points to close it out with a service winner.