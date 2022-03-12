Andy Murray joins ATP 700 club as Emma Raducanu downs Caroline Garcia in Indian Wells

Former world No 1 Andy Murray claimed a milestone 700th ATP career win and US Open champion Emma Raducanu made a victorious return from injury on Friday at Indian Wells.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion now ranked 88th in the world and playing on a wildcard invitation, rallied after a dismal first set to beat Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round.

Raducanu, seeded 11th, reached the women's third round with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 victory over France's Caroline Garcia.

"Reaching that number is a really, really good achievement," said Murray, who joins the 'Big Three' of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among active players to reach 700 wins on the men's tour.

Murray reached 600 wins in 2016 but has seen his win rate slow significantly in recent years due to injury.

"It has not been easy getting there." he added.

A win did not look on the cards early on when Murray dropped the first set in just 28 minutes.

Unable to convert two early break points, Murray would eventually be broken at love four times before bearing down in the third set to seal the win.

Emma Raducanu in action. Reuters

Raducanu got off to a strong start in a match she didn't expect to be playing when a hip injury forced her out of a match in Guadalajara two weeks ago.

Raducanu, who was hindered by a blisters at the Australian Open and was playing just her fifth match of 2022.

"It has been challenging," said the 19-year-old, who was also slowed by Covid-19 in December. "The injuries, the blisters, I think they were all a knock-on effect of getting Covid and not training for three weeks."

She got off to a smooth start, opening a 3-0 lead on the way to pocketing the first set in 26 minutes and breaking Garcia in the opening game of the second.

But former world No 4 Garcia clawed back, winning five straight games to take the set before Raducanu regrouped to cruise through the third.

"She plays extremely powerful and fast," Raducanu said. "As soon as I let up, she climbed on top of it straightaway. I knew I had to make some adjustments in the third set."

Raducanu said she crossed paths with Murray as she was taking the court. Seeing him win had only strengthened her own resolve, she said.

"It's always like a weird one when you're following someone who has just won," she said. "You're like, I really want to do the same. It kind of gives you the extra fuel."