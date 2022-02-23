Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Day 3: Andy Murray defeated in second round

Day 3 of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is all about the second round as the remaining 16 players battle to reach the quarter-finals.

Three former champions remain in the draw as 2017 winner Andy Murray opens Centre Court against Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner, before world No 1 Novak Djokovic leads the evening session against Russia's Karen Khachanov aiming to continue his bid for a sixth title. Over on Court One, Spanish eighth seed and 2018 winner Roberto Bautista Agut competes in the final match of the day against Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely.

Sinner gets his revenge

Andy Murray was defeated in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after fourth seed Jannick Sinner claimed a fairly comfortable 7-5, 6-2 victory in the first match on Centre Court.

Sinner lost his previous meeting with Murray at the Stockholm Open last season, but the 20-year-old Italian was much the better player in Dubai, particularly in the second set. Most of the first set went with serve until former world No 1 Murray was broken in the 11th game and allowed Sinner to serve it out.

The second set, though, was one-way traffic as Sinner broke in the first and fifth games to establish a 5-1 lead and he closed out the victory having not faced any break points after one hour and 43 minutes.

"I lost the last match to him so I tried to stay focused on my game," Sinner said. "I think I played well, especially in the first set and during some difficult moments, so I'm very happy."

On facing Murray, Sinner said: "He's a legend; winning three Grand Slams and many, many more tournaments. He's had so many unfortunate moments, many surgeries, so his fighting spirit is incredible. I wish him the best of luck."

The world No 10 will take on Hubert Hurkacz in Thursday's quarter-finals after the Polish fifth seed cruised past Slovakian qualifier Alex Moclan 6-3, 6-2.