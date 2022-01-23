Barbora Krejcikova and Madison Keys race into Australian Open quarter-finals

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova kept alive her bid for a second Grand Slam title after cruising to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over an injury-hampered Victoria Azarenka on Sunday to book her place in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Azarenka, who won back-to-back titles at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, received treatment to the left side of her neck and shoulder early in the second set and needed regular assistance from the trainer during changeovers.

Fourth seed Krejcikova, who had lost their only previous meeting in 2020, did not let her 32-year-old opponent's struggles affect her focus and sealed the victory on Rod Laver Arena when Azarenka found the net with a return.

"It was really amazing because she's a champion here," Krejcikova, who hit 23 winners and broke her opponent five times, said on court. "I have a lot of respect for her. I really admire her.

"I'm extremely happy I won today, doing everything to get this win. I was really preparing for this, actually for a dream like this to play on such a court and play a champion.

"I felt she was a favourite to the match. I was just enjoying the match and trying to play my best tennis.

"Wow, I'm in the quarter-finals."

The Czech, who had never previously gone past the second round at the Australian Open, will next meet Madison Keys after the former US Open finalist defeated eighth-seeded Spaniard Paulo Badosa 6-3 6-1 earlier.

Former US Open finalist Keys, who has slipped to 51st in the world rankings, booked her place in the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2019 French Open with a comprehensive win over the Spaniard.

"I'm so happy to be back, I was so sad to miss last year and this amazing crowd and this amazing court," said Keys, who was absent from the 2021 tournament due to Covid-19.

Keys, who rose to No 7 in the world in 2016, has reached the quarter-finals twice before in Melbourne, defeating Venus Williams to advance to the semis in 2015 but losing to Angelique Kerber at this stage three years later.

Madison Keys dominated Paula Badosa to advance to the Australian Open quarter-finals. Getty Images

The American took control early inside Rod Laver Arena, breaking her opponent in her first service game and closing out the set in 32 minutes having put Badosa's serve under constant pressure.

The players traded breaks in the opening two games of the second set before Keys broke Badosa twice more as the Spaniard started to struggle in the heat.

Badosa's difficulties continued as Keys broke her for a third time in the set to advance to the next round.

"I think I served pretty well and I think I returned really well, so I think off of the first ball I had a little bit of the advantage on a lot of the points and was able to dictate," Keys, 26, said.

"I knew that I was going to have to take my chances and go for it because if I gave her an inch she was going to take it."