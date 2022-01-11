Novak Djokovic free but Australia deportation threat looms large

Novak Djokovic's dream of winning a record 21st Grand Slam hung in the balance on Tuesday as the Australian government pondered whether to cancel his visa, again.

Djokovic spent his first night outside immigration detention in Melbourne - almost a week after he flew into the country.

However, the world No 1 still faces the threat of being detained by the federal government for a second time and deported, despite Monday's court ruling that the government's decision to revoke the tennis star's visa for not meeting Covid-19 entry requirements was "unreasonable".

Djokovic was back in training hours after winning that court challenge, thanking the judge who released him from immigration detention and saying he remained focused on trying to become the first men's player to win 21 majors when the Australian Open gets underway next week.

"I am pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation," Djokovic wrote on Twitter, where he posted a photograph of himself on court at Melbourne Park after a chaotic few days. "Despite all that has happened I want to stay and try to compete at the Australian Open."

Reports of the player's rearrest after winning his appeal proved to be inaccurate.

Djokovic's plight drew international attention, creating a political spat between Canberra and Belgrade and fuelling heated debates over mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policies.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office said he spoke with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Monday. Morrison's office said the Australian leader had "explained our non-discriminatory border policy," while Serbian media reports said Brnabic emphasised the importance of Djokovic being able to prepare for the tournament.

The office of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's office said late on Monday the minister was still considering whether he would use his discretion under the Migration Act to cancel Djokovic's visa for a second time.

I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

The ATP, the governing body of men's tennis, applauded the court ruling, saying the dispute was "damaging on all fronts, including for Novak's well-being and preparation for the Australian Open."

The ATP said the situation highlighted the need for clearer understanding and communication of the rules. It said it strongly recommends all players get vaccinated and noted that 97 per cent of the top 100 players are vaccinated.

Judge Anthony Kelly said he quashed the decision to block Djokovic's entry because the player had not been given enough time to respond to it.

Officials at Melbourne's airport, where Djokovic was detained when he landed late on Wednesday, had reneged on an agreement to give him until 8.30am to speak to Tennis Australia and lawyers, Kelly said.

Djokovic received the medical exemption because he contracted Covid-19 last month - the second time he had been infected. The player, who has long opposed mandatory vaccination, confirmed he was unvaccinated.

Djokovic's family confirmed in a press conference Monday that the 34-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 16.

However, they shut down the press conference after reporters asked if he then attended an event in Belgrade on December 17. That event was covered by local media, and parents posted photos on social media showing Djokovic and the children not wearing masks. "OK, so this press conference is adjourned," Djordje Djokovic said after being pressed on the matter.