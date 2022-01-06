Protesters gather outside Melbourne hotel in support of Novak Djokovic - in pictures

Supporters gathered outside a Melbourne hotel believed to be holding tennis player Novak Djokovic after the world No 1 had his visa to enter the country revoked.

The Serb was transported to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne after being held at the city's airport overnight before border forces announced he had not met entry rules regarding Covid vaccination exemptions and would be deported.

Several anti-vaccination protesters, many of them holding Serbia flags, gathered outside Park Hotel in the suburb of Carlton where Djokovic is staying pending his removal from the country after his visa was cancelled by the Australian Border Force.

Djokovic, 34, was due to play in the Australian Open, starting January 17, where he was set to defend his title, after being exempted from vaccination rules. However, the Australian Border Force said he had provided insufficient proof despite earlier being granted a medical exemption to play the Australian Open.

Djokovic’s lawyers are appealing against the decision, and the star will be flown out of the country later on Thursday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

A nine-time winner at Melbourne Park, Djokovic is bidding to be become the most successful men's player in history, He is currently tied on 20 Grand Slam titles with rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

