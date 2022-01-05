Australia cancels Djokovic's visa and denies entry

The Australian Border Force on Thursday said Novak Djokovic had been denied entry to the country after the world No 1 tennis player was forced to wait for several hours at Melbourne airport over visa issues.

"Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia and his visa has been subsequently cancelled," the force said.

“Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”

Djokovic was due to play in the Australian Open, after being exempted from vaccination rules.

The Australian Border Force said he provided insufficient proof despite earlier being granted a medical exemption to play the Australian Open.

Djokovic’s lawyers are appealing against the decision, and the star will be flown out of the country later on Thursday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

His application also failed to receive support from the Victorian state government, minister Jaala Pulford tweeted on Wednesday.

Djokovic was among a handful of competitors granted medical exemptions for the tournament, the first of the four annual Grand Slam events, which begins on January 17, organisers said.

The decision for Djokovic, who has criticised vaccine mandates, brought condemnation in host city Melbourne and a challenge from Prime Minister Scott Morrison to prove why the player could not be vaccinated.

Mr Morrison said Djokovic must “provide acceptable proof” when he arrived in Australia that he could not be vaccinated for medical reasons.

“If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home,” he said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday blasted Australia for the "maltreatment" of Djokovic.

Mr Vucic said on Instagram that he spoke with Djokovic and told him that "the whole of Serbia is with him and that our authorities are undertaking all measures in order that maltreatment of the world's best tennis player ends as soon as possible".

"In line with all standards of international public law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, justice and truth."