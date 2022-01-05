Osaka and Raducanu continue Australian Open preparation in Melbourne - in pictures

Defending Melbourne Park champion and US title-holder take part in practice sessions

Steve Luckings
Jan 5, 2022
Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and reigning US Open title-holder Emma Raducanu were putting in some prep work Wednesday as they continued their build-up towards the first Grand Slam of the year.

Osaka, 24, made a winning return after four months away at the Melbourne Summer Set on Tuesday with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over France's Alize Cornet.

Raducanu withdrew from this week's Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne as she has only recently come out of isolation following a positive Covid-19 result which also saw her miss the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Both Osaka and Raducanu were put through their paces by their coaching teams during practice sessions at Melbourne Park, which will host the Australian Open from January 17-30.

