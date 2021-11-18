Garbine Muguruza takes WTA Finals title over Anett Kontaveit

Former world No 1 Garbine Muguruza added a WTA Finals title to her Wimbledon and French Open triumphs after seeing off Anett Kontaveit in Mexico 6-3, 7-5.

Muguruza had already beaten Kontaveit in the group stages at Guadalajara and it was the Spaniard who prevailed again for her 10th career WTA singles title.

Read more Federer unlikely to return until mid-2022 as he continues recovery from knee surgery

The Estonian went behind in the third game, with Muguruza converting a third break point, but broke back immediately to level the set at 2-2.

The sixth seed then won the last four games of the set to take it out in 43 minutes.

Kontaveit looked to stage the beginnings of a comeback when she broke for a 4-3 lead in the second set and won on her serve for a 5-3 lead.

But that was as close as it got, as Muguruza stepped on the gas winning four straight games to take the championship.