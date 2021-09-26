Gael Monfils and Dan Evans confirmed for Dubai Tie Break Tens as tickets go on sale

Gael Monfils, the world No 20, has been confirmed for the inaugural Dubai Tie Break 10s. EPA

French tennis star Gael Monfils and British No 1 Dan Evans will compete at the Dubai Tie Break Tens next month as the sport's shortest format prepares to make its debut in the UAE.

Scheduled for October 22 at the Coca-Cola Arena, the Dubai TB10s will see players go head-to-head in a series of fast-paced knockout matches. Unlike the usual tennis format, there are no games or sets - instead players compete over 10-point tie breakers. Eight players will participate in the tournament with the champion taking home the title and the winner-takes-all Dh500,000 ($136,130) prize.

“This is such a great addition to the Dubai sporting calendar and we’re really excited to see some of the world’s best players come to showcase this exciting game," Jimmy Poon, tournament director for TB10s Dubai, said. "Tennis fans will enjoy the game as they’ve not seen it before here and I’m confident the sport will attract some new fans as they enjoy this fast-paced evening of sporting fun.

"We look forward to working together to make this event a landmark occasion on the international tournament series and showcasing Dubai.”

The TB10s first took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2015 - British player Kyle Edmund beat compatriot Andy Murray in the inaugural final - and is now into its seventh year. Vienna, Madrid, Melbourne, New York, and Indian Wells have hosted past editions, so next month's tournament will be the first time it has come to the Middle East.

Tennis stars present and past have competed in previous Tie Break Tens, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Lleyton Hewitt, and Tim Henman.

Monfils and Evans are the first players to be confirmed for the Dubai tournament. Monfils, the world No 20, is the winner of 10 ATP Tour titles, while world No 23 Evans won his first title earlier this year at the Murray River Open.

Tickets are available to purchase on the Coca-Cola Arena website and across ticketing outlets in the UAE: 800tickets, Platinumlist, Book My Show and Virgin Megastore. There are four categories, starting at Dh150.

Although there is no requirement to show proof of vaccination status nor a negative PCR test result to gain entry to the event, in line with Dubai’s commitment to health and safety, the Coca-Cola Arena will host spectators with a reduced capacity. All social distancing protocols and precautionary measures will be adhered to as per government regulations.

Leading up to the tournament, Dubai TB10s will host a grassroots junior tournament to support young talent in the sport, with the finals of both the boys and girls U18s to be played in the arena on the night of the main event.

A tennis clinic will be held in the week leading up to the main TB10s evening for competition winners from schools in Dubai.