Ons Jabeur makes more Wimbledon history after beating Iga Swiatek to reach quarter-finals

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after defeating Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's singles fourth round at Wimbledon. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

Ons Jabeur produced a shot-making masterclass to defeat former French Open champion Iga Swiatek and reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.

Tunisia's Jabeur, seeded 21st, bounced back from letting slip a first set lead to defeat the world No 9 from Poland 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. It ensured Jabeur continued her superb campaign at the All England Club by becoming the first Arab woman to reach the last-eight at Wimbledon, having already created history by making the fourth round.

READ MORE Olympic Dreams: Ons Jabeur has medals on her mind as she gears up for Tokyo

In the previous round against former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, Jabeur lost the first set and proceeded to destroy her opponent with fearless, attacking tennis — and that is precisely what she did once again against Swiatek.

Jabeur held the advantage throughout much of the first set, twice leading by a break of serve, but Swiatek reeled off four straight games to take the opener.

The Tunisian responded superbly, though, wrestling the momentum away from her opponent by winning the first four games of the second set before earning a third break to level the match in 25 minutes.

Now firmly in the ascendancy, Jabeur continued to deliver massive groundstrokes and some jaw-dropping net play to dominate Swiatek. With the deciding set level at 1-1, Jabeur raced to victory by winning the next five games and will face Aryna Sabalenka for a place in the semi-finals after the Belarusian second seed edged Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

“It was a great match. I lost at the end of the first set and I didn't think getting angry would be the end for me,” Jabeur, 26, said. “You have to change it up a little bit — everybody knows I do drop shots now. Being aggressive was the key today and that's what I did.

“Moving on the grass can be difficult, so long slices and short slices can make the opponent not know where to go and that can make the difference.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

THE BIO: Mohammed Ashiq Ali Proudest achievement: “I came to a new country and started this shop” Favourite TV programme: the news Favourite place in Dubai: Al Fahidi. “They started the metro in 2009 and I didn’t take it yet.” Family: six sons in Dubai and a daughter in Faisalabad

The past winners 2009 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull) 2010 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull) 2011 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2012 - Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull) 2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2015 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

