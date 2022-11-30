10 players to watch this weekend at the Dubai Sevens

For the first time since the onset of the Covid pandemic, the Emirates Dubai Sevens will be up to a full quota of teams when it returns this weekend.

Some of the stars of the past are returning to the site of their former glories, while there are many more bidding to make names for themselves.

Here are 10 players to look out for among the 4,500 or so participants at The Sevens on the National Day weekend.

Jordan Conroy (Ireland)

Once scored five tries in a single match in Dubai, he is back again with Ireland.

First chance to see him: 10.06am, Friday, Pitch 2 – Ireland v Spain

Jaz Joyce (Great Britain)

Part of the Wales squad at the XVs World Cup in New Zealand this month, she has raced back into sevens in time for Dubai.

First chance to see her: 9.44am, Friday, Pitch 1 – Great Britain v New Zealand

Perry Baker (United States)

Now 36, he remains one of the most recognisable faces on the circuit.

First chance to see him: 10.06am, Friday, Pitch 1 – United States v Canada.

Charlotte Caslick (Australia)

Olympic, Commonwealth and World Cup Sevens gold medals. Ex-World Rugby Sevens player of the year. She’s basically won it all.

First chance to see her: 9.22am, Friday, Pitch 1 – Australia v China

Branco du Preez (South Africa)

A hundred tries on the World Sevens Series. Closing in on 1,500 points. Still mint.

First chance to see him: 11.34am, Friday, Pitch 1 – South Africa v Great Britain

Charity Williams (Canada)

Once aspired to be an Olympian in gymnastics – instead she made it there as a rugby player.

First chance to see her: 9am, Friday, Pitch 1 – Canada v United States

Charlie Taylor (Dubai Tigers)

Played at Dubai Sevens twice on the World Series with Australia. Had four years out, now is back playing in the Gulf Men’s League.

First chance to see him: 6pm, Thursday, Pitch 2 – Dubai Tigers v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Christelene Steinhobel (Dubai Sharks)

Swapped cricket for rugby, played for South Africa, and is now heading up Dubai Sharks in the Gulf Women’s competition.

First chance to see her: 6.40pm, Thursday, Pitch 8 – Dubai Sharks v Sharjah Wanderers Ladies

Dafydd James (100 World Legends)

The former Wales and British & Irish Lions wing will captain an all-star side in the International Vets.

First chance to see him: 8am, Thursday, Pitch 2 – 100 World Legends v Airbus

Emily Eglen (DESC)

Leading try-scorer as UAE U20s won in Uzbekistan in the Asia Sevens Series recently, she will be leading her school’s challenge in the Gulf U19 Girls.

First chance to see her: 1pm, Thursday, Pitch 4 – DESC v Al Maha