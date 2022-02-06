Dubai Falcons taste more success in UAE Women’s Sevens Series - in pictures

Dubai Falcons maintained their dominance of domestic rugby as they claimed more success in the Sharjah Wanderers leg of the UAE Women’s Sevens Series on Saturday.

The league leaders’ A and B sides each won their respective competitions in Sharjah. The Falcons also won the Emirates Dubai Sevens back in December.

In men’s rugby, the rapid progress of Dubai Tigers since the start of the season was further shown by a handsome win over Jebel Ali Dragons.

Tigers had started the UAE Premiership campaign with a 91-0 drubbing at the hands of defending champions Dubai Exiles back in October.

The strides they have made in the time since have been huge. They made it to the final at the Sevens at the end of 2021, before narrowly losing out, again to Exiles.

Their 54-7 win against Dragons on Saturday was the clearest sign yet that the top-flight’s youngest club are now a force to be reckoned with.

In the other Premiership match of the weekend, Abu Dhabi Harlequins maintained their own pursuit of the Exiles at the top of the table, as they beat Dubai Hurricanes 55-12 in the capital.