Dubai Exiles prepare for Jon Beeton memorial fixture against rivals Hurricanes

Dubai Exiles will have more than just UAE Premiership points and local bragging rights on their mind when they meet Dubai Hurricanes at The Sevens on Friday.

The fixture will be part of an evening of events dedicated to the memory of Jon Beeton, their former centre, who died in August 2011 aged just 27.

The UAE and Arabian Gulf international had been on life support for two months following an accident on a boat while attending a friend’s birthday party.

According to his widow, Tammy Edwards, Beeton “lived for matches” like this Friday’s meeting between the Exiles and Hurricanes.

The conclusion of the game will be followed by a social event in the clubhouse, which she hopes will help bring together people from the domestic rugby scene now, as well as those from a decade ago.

“The whole rugby community, and the Exiles in particular, were so incredibly supportive to me at that point 10 years ago,” she said.

“I don’t think I’d have been able to get through it without them. I am still really good friends with everybody from that time.

“The event is all about bringing the rugby community from that time who are still here together again.”

The evening is also planned to raise awareness of the charity which was set up in memory of Beeton.

Funds raised back then helped Raye, a charity in Ethiopia, set up the Jon Beeton Scholarship, which has helped support three children and their families.