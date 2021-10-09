Dubai Exiles edge out Harlequins to maintain perfect record in UAE Premiership

Dubai Exiles preserved their perfect start in the UAE Premiership season with a fine 26-17 away victory over Abu Dhabi Harlequins at the Zayed Sports City on Friday.

Schalk Du Preez, Justin Walsh and Anthony Kapp touched down for the Exiles with Justin Walsh converting two and firing over three penalties, stretching their record to two from two.

The visitors were ahead 15-3 at half time but the home side narrowed down the lead to 18-17 five minutes from time.

“It was a close match between two good teams and at this stage it was anyone’s game and we are just very happy it was us who got the win this time,” Jacques Benade, the Exiles coach, said.

“You don’t travel to Quins and get a win [easily] so we are very pleased and the players really enjoyed the game.

“Quins are a very good side and have a great coaching team. They will only get stronger throughout the season. It’s going to be a great tussle back in Dubai in the new year.”

The Exiles entered the match on the back of a 91-0 rout of the Tigers in their opener and they meet Hurricanes next at TheSevens on Friday.