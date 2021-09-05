New Zealand sweep Bledisloe Cup after dominant win over Australia in Perth

All Blacks players salute the crowd after winning the Bledisloe Cup match against Australia in Perth. Getty Images

An irresistible New Zealand clean swept the Bledisloe Cup on Sunday with a commanding 38-21 victory over Australia in a fiery contest in Perth.

Despite missing several stars and having their preparations interrupted, the all-conquering All Blacks held the Wallabies scoreless in a lively first half and kept their foot on the pedal throughout.

At a sun-drenched Optus Stadium, in the first daytime Bledisloe Cup match in Australia since 1996, the All Blacks ran in six-to-three tries in front of a near capacity crowd of 52,724.

They ran out comfortable victors even though full-back Jordie Barrett was red-carded in a physical first half.

Having already clinched the three-Test series against the Wallabies after victories in Auckland last month, the All Blacks exacted revenge having been stunned 47-26 at Optus Stadium two years ago.

The match counts towards the concurrent Rugby Championship, which also features South Africa and Argentina.

The All Blacks showed no ill-effects after being in a "soft" quarantine in Perth, where they had only been allowed to venture out of their hotel for training sessions due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak in New Zealand.

The match had been twice rescheduled leading to bickering between Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby.

"We trained well and just had to nail our job. I'm proud of the boys," All Blacks skipper Ardie Savea said.

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper lamented his team's turnovers.

"We've got to have more patience with the ball, there were some loose offloads," he said.

Refreshed and rested after a long layoff in Covid-free Perth, the Wallabies had been quietly confident of causing an upset.

They had vowed to be aggressive and promptly started with a midfield break from a pumped up Samu Kerevi causing panic in the All Blacks defence. But it was to no avail and the visitors gradually gained ascendency.

Their dominance was rewarded in the 18th minute when Jordie Barrett finished off a spectacular attack started by a brilliant grubber kick from his brother Beauden Barrett.

The home side's woes deepened when Noah Lolesio missed a sitter of a penalty to extend the Wallabies' scoring drought.

But the home side received a much-needed boost when Jordie Barrett was red-carded in the 28th minute for dangerous play after his boot hit Marika Koroibete's face.

It meant the All Blacks were down a player for 20 minutes but they adapted expertly and even managed to stretch their advantage when David Havili crossed over after a powerful driving maul.

The Wallabies' task of a comeback after half-time against a reloaded All Blacks appeared forlorn.

Folau Fainga'a, however, attempted to defy the odds when he crossed over in the 50th minute to finally provide cheers for the home faithful.

But Will Jordan responded immediately and the result was effectively sealed when Hivili ran 80 metres for an intercept try.

The teams will travel to Australia's Queensland state for round three of the Rugby Championship next week.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Getting there

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Tbilisi from Dh1,025 return including taxes

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Hydrogen: Market potential Hydrogen has an estimated $11 trillion market potential, according to Bank of America Securities and is expected to generate $2.5tn in direct revenues and $11tn of indirect infrastructure by 2050 as its production increases six-fold. "We believe we are reaching the point of harnessing the element that comprises 90 per cent of the universe, effectively and economically,” the bank said in a recent report. Falling costs of renewable energy and electrolysers used in green hydrogen production is one of the main catalysts for the increasingly bullish sentiment over the element. The cost of electrolysers used in green hydrogen production has halved over the last five years and will fall to 60 to 90 per cent by the end of the decade, acceding to Haim Israel, equity strategist at Merrill Lynch. A global focus on decarbonisation and sustainability is also a big driver in its development.

