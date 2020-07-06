UFC Fight Island: Etihad Airways flies UFC fighters and crew to Abu Dhabi

UFC stars Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant were among the athletes and crew who touched down in Abu Dhabi this past weekend ahead of this month's series of events at UFC Fight Island.
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, carried Aldo, Ribas and Jessica Andrade from Sao Paolo to Abu Dhabi, with Holloway, VanZant and Rose Namajunas jetting into the capital from Las Vegas.
All personnel underwent a series of Covid-19 tests before flying to the UAE and will be subject to strict protocols on arrival and throughout their stay at Yas Island.
Abu Dhabi will host events from July 12-26, including this Sunday's UFC 251 extravaganza headlined by Kamaru Usman, who will defend his welterweight championship against Jorge Masvidal, the American drafted in as a replacement for Gilbert Burns after the Brazilian tested positive for Covid-19.
Friday
Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)
Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)
Saturday
Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)
Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)
Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)
Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)
Sunday
Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)
Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)
Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)
Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)
If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says.
Greed
Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made.
Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals.
Fear
The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says.
Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits.
Hope
While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable.
Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned.
Frustration
Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains.
Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades.
Boredom
Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns.
Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.
