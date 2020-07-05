UFC 251: Jorge Masvidal in talks to face Kamaru Usman on Fight Island - reports

MAR-MMA-SPO-UFC-UFC-244-MASVIDAL-V-DIAZ Jorge Masvidal during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York. AFP (AFP)

One day after the headline bout at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi was called off, negotiations are reportedly under way for one of the biggest fights of the year to take its place at the Fight Island opener.

It was confirmed on Saturday that Gilbert Burns had tested positive for Covid-19 before boarding a plane for the UAE, ruling the Brazilian out of his welterweight title clash against champion Kamaru Usman on July 12.

However, multiple reports in the United States claim the UFC are attempting to book Jorge Masvidal to step into the breach and face Usman instead, with ESPN initially reporting discussions had taken place.

Footage emerged early Sunday of Masvidal taking and passing a coronavirus antibody test, while ESPN reported his management saying the American was “absolutely willing” to go up against Usman. Usman has since posted a tweet teasing a possible tussle.

Still, given the stringent Covid-19 protocols in place for Fight Island, there remain a number of significant hurdles to overcome. All competitors must pass three Covid-19 tests from arrival in Abu Dhabi up until they fight, with a period of quarantine mandatory at the W - Abu Dhabi hotel.

The UFC’s first charter flight from Las Vegas touched down in Abu Dhabi early Sunday, although Usman was not on it. He decided not to travel upon hearing the news that Burns had tested positive.

One of the most popular fighters in the sport, Masvidal was the frontrunner at first to take on Usman, with the pair involved in a heated public feud for some time, only for the former’s pay dispute with the UFC to put an end to negotiations.

Masvidal, who last fought against Nate Diaz in November, has been particularly public in his criticism of the promotion, and president Dana White, during the past few months. That prompted White to book Burns against Usman; Burns had won twice since March to propel himself into the No 1-ranked challenger.

Should a deal with Masvidal be struck, and the strict coronavirus measures permit the bout to go ahead, it would represent a major rescue act for the UFC. Masvidal is viewed by many as the greatest threat to Usman’s reign.

If the bout does not come to fruition, UFC 251 will still feature two stellar title fights, headlined by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s rematch against former belt-holder Max Holloway. Also on the card, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo battle for the vacant bantamweight crown.

UFC 251 kicks of the inaugural Fight Island, and is followed by events on July 16, 19 and 26. All four shows take place at Flash Forum on Yas Island.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

