Tour de France: UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Hirschi starts Stage Two after crash injury

UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Hirschi took his place on the start line of the second stage of the Tour de France on Sunday having been passed fit following Saturday's crash.

Hirschi was among a group of riders involved in a crash during the Tour's opening stage when Team Jumbo Visma's Tony Martin collided with a fan who strayed onto the road. The Swiss rider suffered a separated shoulder but managed to avoid any fractures.

UAE Team Emirates had said Hirschi would be monitored overnight to see if he would be able to join his teammates for the second stage, and the team announced shortly before the race start that he is fine to continue.

"After his crash yesterday, @MarcHirschi had considerable pain in the night with his shoulder. After consultation with the medical staff this morning, he will try to start stage 2 today," UAE Team Emirates wrote on Twitter. "Stay strong Marc."

Stage Two will cover 183.5km, starting at Perros-Guiric and finishing at Mur de Bretagne – the scene of UAE Team Emirates' first stage victory in 2018.

Following the opening stage, the team already possesses the white jersey for leading young rider, which will be worn by defending Tour champion Tadej Pogacar.