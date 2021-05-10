Neymar, Lewis Hamilton and Manchester United fans' protest: 25 of the best sporting images of the week

This week saw the deciding matches in the semi-finals of European club football's two biggest competitions.

In the Champions League, Manchester City reached their first final when they defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side knocked out last season's beaten finalists 4-1 on aggregate after two goals from Riyad Mahrez in Manchester on Tuesday.

The following night, Chelsea knocked out 13-time European Cup winners Real Madrid with a superb 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge. The London club secured their spot in the final on May 29 with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Then on Thursday, Manchester United and Villarreal came through their Europa League last-four ties and will contest that final on May 26. United lost 3-2 at Roma but went through 8-5 on aggregate after a manic couple of games. Villarreal drew 0-0 with Arsenal but were victorious thanks to their 2-1 victory in the first leg.

In Formula One, there are no signs of the Lewis Hamilton show coming to an end any time soon. Last Sunday, the reigning world champion won the Portuguese Grand Prix with a brilliant performance at the Algarve International Circuit.

Fast forward six days and the British driver bossed qualifying in Spain to claim the 100th pole position of his career, 14 years after his first at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix. He went on to win the race in dramatic fashion.

