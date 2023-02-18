Adam Yates: Lucky and privileged to be leading UAE Team Emirates

For the last few years, the UAE Tour has been the springboard for my season. Whether it be in victory or defeat, this event has always found a way of pushing me to the limit and squeezing every last ounce of performance out of myself and the bike.

In years gone by, I’ve had the unenviable task of having to take on Tadej Pogacar on the flats and in the UAE mountains, falling just short on a couple of occasions. I’m very happy and relieved to now be on the same team as Tadej.

I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to be leading our group into the 2023 UAE Tour. I once admired this team from a distance as a competitor, but to now be a part of the squad and see the quality of riders and support staff first-hand, I’m super stoked to get the wheels rolling on Monday, February 20, for Stage 1.

These past few weeks, I’ve been training at altitude in Spain and it’s been going really well. The sensations are good, I’m feeling fit and healthy, so I can’t wait to get started with the guys.

Of course, this year it’ll will be a different challenge not having to compete with Tadej on Jebel Jais and especially on Jebel Hafeet, but I know there will be plenty of other rivals who will arrive in good form and ready to do battle.

The vast number of high-quality cyclists and teams on the World Tour at the moment means we constantly have to perform to our absolute maximum to secure podiums and race wins. But as professionals, this is what we live for.

Being offered the chance to be a part of UAE Team Emirates was simply an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. Right from the start when talking to the management team, I had a really good feeling that this was the right move at this stage of my career. We had a great trip here to the UAE in October which was a perfect way to meet everybody and also to spend some time in the UAE.

Growing up, I knew I always wanted to be a professional cyclist, so to turn pro and then go on to have a successful career is all I ever dreamt of. Looking back, I’m really happy and proud of what I’ve achieved so far, but I still think I have a lot to offer. I’ve been pretty consistent year on year and see this as an opportunity to take myself to that next level and continue to challenge for podiums across Europe and around the world.

Our UAE Team Emirates group is arguably the most talented I’ve ever been involved in. It is littered with several younger riders with incredible futures in the sport. As an experienced Grand Tour rider, I hope that I’ll be able to pass on pieces of information from my experiences that will help our guys evolve into complete cyclists and realise their profound potential.

Back when I was starting out at Orica Greenedge, we had a lot of older riders who showed you the ropes. It was far more old school and you relied on their willingness to share their experiences through word of mouth. Now you take it for granted as we have a lot more information available to us then we did a decade ago, but I’ll still be looking to help our guys wherever I can.

Having said that, I’m only 30 and still feel young.

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, I have a couple of clear targets in mind. Of course, the UAE Tour is my primary focus right now and is an event I really enjoy and have enormous respect for. Following our stint in the UAE, the next big goal will be the Tour De France with Tadej.

Having been through the heartbreak last year of leading the event but not securing the victory, we will be on the charge to secure that victory for Tadej and the team. I will also be testing myself in some one-week races throughout the season.

Lastly, and most importantly, I want the UAE fans to know that we are all incredibly excited to be here. We’d love your support out on the roads and we’ll do our best to put on a show for you all.