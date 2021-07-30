Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar signs new long-term deal with UAE Team Emirates

FRANCE CYCLING TOUR DE FRANCE 2021 Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey is flanked by teammates en route to victory at the Tour de France in Paris on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EPA)

Double Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar has signed a new long-term contract with UAE Team Emirates, keeping him at the Emirati team until 2027.

Pogacar, 22, first joined the squad in 2019 and since then has gone on to win 29 professional races including two Tour de France titles, a monument victory at Liege-Bastogne-Liege and most recently an Olympic Bronze medal.

The Slovenian flew to the UAE after his Tokyo Olympics exploits to put pen to paper on his new deal, described by the team as one of the longest in the sport's history.

“I’m really happy to be able to commit my future to the team and stay here for the next years," Pogacar said. "I feel at home here, it feels like a big family.

"This team is a really good fit for me, and I am fortunate to say that I have not only found colleagues but friends.

'I’m excited for the years ahead and what they will bring, hopefully more success for me and for the team. I hope we are inspiring lots of kids to ride bikes.”

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, the team president, said: “We are delighted to have Tadej with us for the upcoming years. Tadej is helping to transform the way people think about cycling and the bicycle in UAE. We are very proud of him and all that he and the team are achieving."

Mauro Gianetti, the team principal, added that Pogacar's performances were inspiring not only his teammates but a whole new generation of young cyclists in UAE and around the world.”