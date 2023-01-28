Battle for Abu Dhabi Padel Master wild card begins in Sharjah

The UAE Wild Card Championship - qualifier for the Modon Abu Dhabi Padel Master - got underway with the first of six qualifying events for men and women at the Padel Arena in Sharjah on Friday.

The opening round of the three-day qualifier saw Javier Rodriguez, Jordi Casanova, Xavier Masson, and Javi Quiros in the men’s division, and Sol Perez, Angela Caro, Iris Murcia and Cristina Navarro in the women’s section advance to the next round of the UAE Residents Open.

The Wild Card Championship, sponsored by Emirates Post Group in partnership with the UAE Padel Association and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, consists of six qualifying rounds and to be played across Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi from January 27 to February 12.

The championship consists of three categories: UAE residents, Emiratis, and GCC nationals, with each having a men's and women's section.

The second category, for Emiratis, will run from February 3-5 at the World Padel Academy in Dubai.

Advanced padel players from other Gulf states will compete in the championship's third tournament at the Abu Dhabi Padel Hub located at the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub on February 10 and 11.

The finals for all six tournaments will be held on February 12 at the Abu Dhabi Padel Hub, with each winning team receiving a wild card, qualifying them to play against the world’s top-seeded players in the qualification round of the Modon Abu Dhabi Padel Master, from February 18-20 at 321 Sports on Hudayriat Island.

This will be followed by the main draw from February 21-26 at Bab Al Nojoum on Hudayriat Island.