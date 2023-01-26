Jay Vine: 'Winning Tour Down Under on UAE Team Emirates debut will be a lifelong memory'

I can remember to this day receiving the phone call from my agent. I just remember the words "UAE Team Emirates", "interested", and "Jay Vine" … and that was enough for me.

I have dreamt about cycling on the world stage my entire life, romping home in Grand Tour events across the finish line and standing atop a plethora of podiums around the world. There is no better team in world cycling than UAE Team Emirates, so I’m determined to seize the opportunity to learn and develop as a part of this talented group.

As debuts go, I don’t think I could’ve dreamt it going any better. Home country, home race, and a race victory. The last guy to win this was Richie Porte who was an idol of mine, so to be following in his esteemed footsteps is pretty special. No matter where my career takes me, this first race victory for the team is something I will remember for the rest of my life.

Heading into the race, I think we were all incredibly excited to get back into the saddle and start racing competitively again. This is why we train so hard and sacrifice so much. Competition. Pressure. Victory. It’s the name of the game.

I felt quietly confident heading into the Tour Down Under as I’d not long finished competing in the National Championships, so I felt in the right head space and my form was looking promising.

Across the five-stage race, we rode incredibly well as a team, got our tactics absolutely spot on, and capitalised on moments that presented themselves. My only slight disappointment was crossing the Stage 5 finish line. Had I attacked two seconds later I might have taken the stage! That disappointment quickly evaporated as I was overcome with pure emotion and excitement upon realising I had just won my first General Classification!

Looking back on the race as a whole, the corkscrew stage stands out as the most tactical of the five stages, with us working together as a unit until the final climb and then unleashing everything we had, attacking the climb, and going flat out!

Stage 5 itself was special as I was in the box seat, trying to defend with the team and working together really well. We rode professionally and in complete control, which is something that I need to continue to learn as I strive to compete in the bigger races going forwards.

Looking back on my career, it’s been quite the journey. My first UCI race was in 2019 at the New Zealand Cycle Classic which only seems like yesterday, so to win this event is beyond my wildest dreams. To think how I’ve developed so quickly from Nero Continental to Alpecin and now with UAE Team Emirates, it’s something I’m incredibly proud of but it also makes me so determined to continue to grow and improve.

Away from cycling, the role my wife has played in my rise through the ranks has been crucial. It hasn’t always been easy and we’ve faced some tricky moments over the years. I wouldn’t be here without the numerous sacrifices she’s made. This was as much her victory as it was mine. This was our victory.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, a main goal of mine is to play a significant role in the prestigious Giro d’Italia. From a technical perspective, I am focusing on improving my time-trialling as this is a facet of my cycling skillset that I need to work on to become the best that I can be.

The team are super motivated to continue the momentum from our record breaking 2022 season into 2023, securing as many race wins and podiums as possible.

Thank you so much to our UAE Fans. We felt your support at the Tour Down Under and are so determined to deliver even more success in 2023 for the people of the UAE!