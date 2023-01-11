Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo, New York, hospital on Wednesday as he continues his recovery after suffering cardiac arrest during an NFL game on January 2.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” said Dr Jamie Nadler, critical care physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health.

Hamlin was admitted to Kaleida Health on Monday after being treated at UC Medical Centre in Cincinnati, Ohio.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

The American football player tweeted at the weekend his appreciation of his teammates and players throughout the league who adorned T-shirts to show their support.

“Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling,” Hamlin tweeted on Sunday. “The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world [and] more.”

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati against the Bengals on January 2 and was resuscitated while on the field at Paycor Stadium.

The Bills defensive player woke up on Wednesday night and, by Friday, was able to fully breathe on his own. Doctors hailed his recovery but noted it was too soon to say on when he can return to normal life.

The NFL last week announced that the Bills-Bengals game would not be a no contest, which could have repercussions for the league's playoffs, set to begin this weekend.