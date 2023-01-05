Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin awake, agent says

Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin is awake after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin's agent Ron Butler told CNN that the NFL player has been holding hands with his family.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the player opened his eyes on Wednesday night and has been responsive.

“Put that all together and it's really hard to imagine coming out with better news than this,” he said.

And Kaiir Elam, Hamlin's teammate, tweeted a similar update.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you, God,” he tweeted.

News of Hamlin waking came shortly after the Buffalo Bills noted “remarkable improvement” in his condition over the past 24 hours.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Centre, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the last 24 hours,” the Bills said in a statement on Thursday morning.

“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact.

“His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

The agency representing Hamlin earlier tweeted that the player had made “substantial improvement overnight”.

The NFL player made a tackle in the first quarter of the Week 17 game on Monday night and proceeded to stand before collapsing. Medical personnel performed CPR on him and then transported him to UC Medical Centre in Ohio.

Covid-19 vaccine misinformation proliferates

Right-wing television hosts have tried to connect Hamlin's medical emergency to his Covid-19 vaccination status without any evidence to support their claims.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson welcomed Dr Peter McCullough to promote such a theory on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News's flagship primetime programme.

“I think the leading concern here is vaccine-induced myocarditis, if indeed he's taking the vaccine,” Dr McCullough said of Hamlin.

Carlson had also claimed that Dr McCullough and another researcher found “more than 1,500 total cardiac arrests” had occurred across sport leagues in Europe “since the vax campaign began”.

He was citing a blog that failed to prove the relationship between deaths/medical emergencies and Covid-19 vaccines.

Emerald Robinson, former correspondent for far-right network Newsmax, tweeted: “Everybody knows what happened to Damar Hamlin because it's happened to too many athletes around the world since Covid vaccination was required in sports.”

Hamlin's vaccination status is unknown. The NFL previously said close to 95 per cent of players in the league are vaccinated.

Physicians have said there is no evidence to suggest that young athletes have died because of Covid-19 vaccinations, The Associated Press reported.

Cardiac experts have said it is too soon to know the cause of Hamlin's medical emergency, though some have suggested commotio cordis as a possible explanation.

Allen Stills, chief medical officer for the NFL, said on Wednesday there was “still a lot of investigation that needs to happen” to understand Hamlin's case.

“Many people have discussed this condition commotio cordis, and it certainly is possible,” Dr Sills said.

“But I think what's more important is, regardless of the cause, the key of any type of sudden cardiac event is the rapid response of trained personnel.”

In his first media appearance since Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor praised medical and referee officials, as well as Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

“The first thing he said was, 'I need to be at the hospital with Damar. I shouldn't be coaching this game,'” Taylor said of McDermott.

Zac Taylor praises Sean McDermott's focus and leadership on Monday night.



The NFL said the Bills-Bengals game would not be resumed this week and has not yet made a decision on resuming the game.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he would support whatever decision the Bills make in a possible resumption.

“I think whatever Buffalo would want to do would be what we want to do as well,” he told reporters during media availability on Wednesday.

“We're behind them 100 per cent and support them in whatever they decide to do going forward.”

