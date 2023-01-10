Comedian Chris Rock and other celebrities spotted at NBA games - in pictures

Milwaukee Bucks overturned a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to edge the New York Knicks 111-107 in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a double-double (22 points, 10 rebounds), while Brook Lopez had 17 points, including the corner 3-pointer with 1:46 left that put the Bucks ahead for good at 100-97 at Madison Square Garden.

The Bucks made 12 3-pointers after falling behind 70-53 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

"Once we made one, then we made the second one,” Antetokounmpo said. “Then we made the third one.”

“I think in the long run we’re going to make a lot of those shots,” added Joe Ingles, who had a season-high 17 points.

A number of celebrities attended the game in New York, and at other games across the country. They included comedian Chris Rock, rapper Fat Joe and singer Iggy Azalea.