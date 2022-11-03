Chantelle Cameron out to silence Jessica McCaskill as rivalry intensifies in Abu Dhabi

Chantelle Cameron says she wants to teach "disrespectful" Jessica McCaskill some humility in Abu Dhabi this weekend, after tensions increased between the pair on Thursday.

Cameron, the current WBC and IBF super-lightweight champion, takes on the undisputed welterweight No 1 in the inaugural "Champion Series" event on Saturday night for the chance to capture all the belts at 140 lbs. The vacant WBA and WBO straps are also on the line at Etihad Arena.

McCaskill, a former champion at super-lightweight, had said in the build-up that she would bring “total, mass destruction” of her opponent, suggesting Cameron would attempt to run from her rival’s power.

On Thursday, at the pre-fight press conference, McCaskill (12-2 as a professional) said: “Chantelle, I don’t think you really understand what you’re getting yourself into for Saturday. The last girl that I fought, she begged her coach to stop the fight. She argued with her coach after three rounds because she thought she was going to die. She wanted to go home to her kids.

“Now I’m moving down in weight, I hope you don’t think I’m not going to bring that power. It’s coming on Saturday. This is the hurt business and I’m very good at my job. I take it very seriously.”

The unbeaten Cameron, 16-0 as a pro, responded: “Jessica, you think you’re going to hurt me? Your face, when I land the first shot, we’ll see. When I land on your chin, we’re going to see your jaw drop. I’m telling you now.

“Anyway, talk’s cheap. I’ve done all my hard work, so I’m enjoying this week, enjoying this moment. And bring on Saturday and shut her up.”

Asked if she would take the fight to McCaskill, Cameron said: “Hundred per cent. She’s talking about her last fight; it was boring. To be fair to the girl, she stopped [her]. But it was boring to watch anyway. I’m going to stand there, going to trade with her, going to do it all, beat her in every single department.

“Stopping her, I’ll get such a good round of applause. Because they just talk too much, they don’t show anyone respect. It’ll be great to pipe her down.”

Cameron walked away from McCaskill when the latter offered her hand at the face-off afterwards, with the Englishwomen later telling The National: “She talks too much, she’s disrespectful. I know this is a sport, but if you’re going to be disrespectful don’t shake my hand.”

Asked what she is looking forward to from the fight, Cameron reiterated: “Shutting Jessica McCaskill up and letting her learn some respect that there are other women boxers in the game.

“I’ve worked a long time for this and waited for this opportunity, so I’m very confident. I’ve prepared for everything.”