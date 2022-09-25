Fury v Joshua: Hearn insists contract won't be signed on Monday despite 'deadline'

Promoter Eddie Hearn said there is no way the contract for a heavyweight mega-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will be signed by Monday.

In a video posted on Saturday night to the Twitter account of Queensberry Promotions, Fury's UK promoters, the WBC world champion issued a deadline for the deal to be signed.

"I was optimistic about three weeks ago but it shouldn't be taking this long to sign a contract," Fury, 34, said. "We'll know by Monday anyway because if it's not done by Monday then I'm moving on.

"I'm not waiting around for some guy who's lost three of his last five fights. He's lucky that I'm giving him a world title shot. He is an invited guest at my party - my rules. So, if you want to play the game, come to the banquet and take your seat."

Frank Warren, the head of Queensberry Promotions, is confident the fight will go-ahead, telling BT Sport: "There is a meeting taking place on Monday and I am hoping that is going to resolve what I feel is just a few outstanding issues, not for us, but it seems for them. Let's hope they are good as their word and they don't duck out of it."

Hearn has issued a response to Fury's comments, insisting the fighter is being unreasonable with his deadline demands, particularly as meetings are planned for Monday to iron out some of the details in the contract.

"Tyson Fury has no intention of taking this fight if that's the route he wants to take," Hearn told iFLTV. "Tyson Fury has said he's retired, said he's giving his money to the homeless, now he's said he's walking away from the fight if we don't sign on Monday. Well, guess what? We ain't signing on Monday, because we're having a meeting on Monday to discuss numerous points within the contract.

"This is the process. We waited nine days for the contract and we've been working very hard with Queensbury. No one's been messing around, and we've got meetings - with BT, DAZN, Queensbury - to go through the process and get this done. Bu it ain't happening on Monday."

Oleksandr Usyk after retaining his world heavyweight titles in a split decision against Anthony Joshua at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. PA

Fury offered Joshua a 'Battle of Britain' fight shortly after his rematch defeat to WBO, IBF and WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia last month. The possibility of an undisputed showdown between Fury and Usyk has been put on hold until next year after the Ukrainian said he will not fight again until early 2023.

Hearn, however, is skeptical that Fury even wants to fight Joshua.

Addressing Fury, the Matchroom CEO said: "If you're true to your word - which you never are - walk away from the fight if you don't want it. It's a joke, so don't waste our time, because we've spent a lot of time on this fight already - phone calls, Zoom calls, meetings, and we've got more on Monday.

"It's ridiculous, and by the way, Queensbury will know its ridiculous because we have a meeting on Monday to talk about things in the contract. I don't think Queensbury and Tyson are on the same page. They can't be, unless everyone's just winding us up, messing us about and wasting our time."