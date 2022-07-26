Tadej Pogacar to return to competition in Spain but set to miss Vuelta

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar is all set to return to competition in Spain this weekend after finishing second in an enthralling Tour de France on Sunday.

The Slovenian rider was denied a third successive Tour title by Jonas Vingegaard, after losing a number of key team members during the competition, either to Covid-19 or injury.

However, the 23-year-old will be back on the road this weekend at the San Sebastian Classic in northern Spain before taking a break.

"The 23-year old will be in action as soon as next weekend for the San Sebastian Classic in the Basque Country before taking a break and building up towards a block of one-day races," UAE Team Emirates said in a statement.

Pogacar will not take part in the Vuelta, which starts on August 19, as he builds towards the world championships in Australia at the end of September. He is then scheduled to defend his title at Il Lombardia.

Following the Il Lombardía, Pogacar and his fellow teammates will return to the UAE for one final warm-weather training camp before the curtain falls on the 2022 season.

Following his second-place finish at the Tour de France, Pogacar said he was pleased with the effort his team put in.

"I can be really happy with this Tour de France,” Pogacar said.

“For sure we wanted to win, but also the second place and three stage wins is something to be proud of. I am looking for new challenges. Stage wins are always incredible in the Tour. It's something I cannot describe. For me, that's why it's so beautiful.”

Pogacar lost as many as four teammates during the Tour. Vehard Stake Laengen and George Bennett dropped out after testing positive for Covid-19, while Marc Soler was forced to pull out after falling ill and Rafal Majka got injured.

Pogacar's programme for 2022:

July 30, San Sebastian Classic

August 28, GP Plouay

September 9, GP Quebec

September 11, GP Montreal

September 25, World Championships

October 1, Giro Dell’Emilia

October 4, Tre Valli Varesine

October 8, Il Lombardía