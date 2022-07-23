Sydney McLaughlin shatters her 400m hurdles record to win World Championships gold

USA's Sydney McLaughlin broke her own 400 metres hurdles world record to clinch her first individual Athletics World Championships gold.

McLaughlin crossed the finish line in 50.68 seconds to set the first world record at this year's championships, well clear of silver medallist Femke Bol of the Netherlands. Defending champion Dalilah Muhammad finished third in Eugene, Oregon.

She became the first woman to run under 51 seconds in the event, taking a massive 0.73 seconds out of her previous world record.

"The time is absolutely amazing and the sport is getting faster and faster," said McLaughlin, who won 4x400m world relay gold in Doha. "Just figuring out what barriers can be broken. I only get faster from here."

However, McLaughlin, who also won Olympic gold last year in Tokyo in a then-world record, denied that it had been the perfect race.

"I didn't get to watch it. So I'll have to go back and do that and talk to my coach," she said.

But she added she hit a type of 'flow state'.

"Just putting everything that you've done in practice into the race to the point where you're like just letting your body do what it does," she said.

"I mean, not overthinking it, you're just releasing the gifts and talents that God's given you. And I think those are the best races that I've ever run are the ones where I'm just free releasing the gift that I've been given.

"But I think there's always a way to improve upon. I think we're pushing the boundaries as a sport, especially in our event of what's possible in this race. So I definitely think there's always more time that can be shaved off, for sure."

Meanwhile, Bahamian double Olympic gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo added another jewel to her crown on Friday by winning her first 400m title at the World Championships.

Miller-Uibo crossed the line in a blazing 49.11, nearly half a second clear of Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino (49.60) with Sada Williams (49.75) of Barbados, completing a Caribbean podium trio with bronze.