Tickets for NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 on sale Thursday

Tickets for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will go on sale on Thursday, organisers have announced.

The NBA and Department of Culture & Tourism - Abu Dhabi announced that tickets for the games will go on sale at 1pm and can be purchased at NBAEvents.com/AbuDhabi.

READ MORE NBA to bring games to the UAE after signing multiyear partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will feature the Atlanta Hawks and the 2021 NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks playing two pre-season games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, October 6 and Saturday, October 8. It marks the league’s first games in the UAE.

The Hawks currently feature two-time NBA All-Star Trae Young, 2020-21 NBA rebounding leader Clint Capela and 2018 NBA All-Rookie Second Team members John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Bucks feature two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton and four-time NBA All-Defensive Team member Jrue Holiday. The two teams met in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, with the Bucks going on to win their first NBA championship in 50 years.

As part of Tuesday’s announcement, the league also named four-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal as the official NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 Ambassador. In this capacity, O’Neal, who was selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in October as the league tipped off its landmark 75th Anniversary Season, will attend the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, participate in youth development programming and interact with local fans during the week of the games.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will air live in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service. The games will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories around the world on television, digital media and social media.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 are part of a groundbreaking multiyear partnership between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that earlier this year saw the launch of the first Jr NBA Abu Dhabi League, a youth basketball league for 450 boys and girls ages 11-14 from local schools across Abu Dhabi. The partnership also includes a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition event at Middle East Film & Comic Con.

The NBA will also become the first North American sports league to launch social media channels in Arabic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@NBAArabic), providing comprehensive in-language news and content for fans in the region and around the world beginning June 30.