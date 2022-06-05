Haney crowned undisputed lightweight champion after 'smart' win over Kambosos

Devin Haney made his "dream come true" after cruising to a comfortable points win over George Kambosos on Sunday to become the the first undisputed lightweight world champion in modern boxing history.

WBC title holder Haney successfully defended his belt for a fifth time and in the process took the WBA, IBF and WBO straps off Kambosos with a unanimous verdict in Melbourne.

Victory made him the first undisputed lightweight champion since Pernell Whitaker in 1992 and the first in the four-belt era, which began in 2004.

Kambosos was undone by Haney's sensational speed, instinct and relentless jab that frustrated the Australian who struggled to land enough big shots. It was a defensive masterclass by the American, whose slick skills and tactical nous proved too much in front of a 41,000-strong pro-Kambosos crowd at Marvel Stadium.

All three judges scored in Haney's favour, 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110.

"This is a dream come true," said Haney, who received a boost on the eve of the fight when his father and lead trainer Bill was granted a last-minute visa after initially being denied entry to Australia over a three-decades-old criminal conviction.

"I knew this was a big moment, it would have hurt me to win this without my dad so I'm glad he was here in my corner.

"I was comfortable," Haney, 23, added. "I was sticking to the game plan to hit and not get hit. I fought a smart fight. I handicapped him of his best things."

Victory stretched his phenomenal record to 28-0 with 15 KOs while Kambosos, 28, suffered his first professional defeat in 21 bouts since making his professional debut in 2013.

The win elevates Haney to an exclusive club of fighters. He is only the eighth boxer to hold all four belts from the major sanctioning bodies – WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO – at the same time.

There was a rematch clause in the fight contract and Kambosos vowed: "I will be back".

Kambosos, who stunned Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden in November to claim his titles, was originally in talks to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko in his first title defence. But the plans fell through when the Ukrainian opted to stay in his homeland after Russia invaded which opened the door to Haney.

"I have to change a few things and I will get him back later this year," said Kambosos. "I landed a few shots, but he had a smart game plan and did what he had to do to win. He got the decision and respect to him."