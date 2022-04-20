Fury's 'best version' takes on Whyte in heavyweight title clash at sold-out Wembley

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he will not underestimate Dillian Whyte in their title clash in England this weekend, promising his opponent the “best version of Tyson Fury” as they finally came face-to-face on Wednesday.

The unbeaten Fury, 33, puts his WBC belt on the line on Saturday night at a sold-out Wembley Stadium in London that welcomes 94,000 people – making it one of the highest-attended bouts in British boxing history.

Englishman Fury, whose professional record stands at 31 wins and one draw from 32 fights, has said he plans to retire following the encounter.

Whyte, meanwhile, has waited more than three years for his shot at the belt. The Jamaican-born Londoner, 28-2 as a pro, had snubbed the first pre-fight press conference last month, deciding instead to remain at his training base in Portugal. The mandatory challenger did not show again on Tuesday for the event’s open workouts.

However, sat together on Wednesday for the fight-week pre-event press conference, the pair kept it cordial throughout.

Fury, who goes into the fight as a huge favourite, said: “I think people are underestimating how good a fight this is. I see the [predictions] and laugh at them. This is a heavyweight boxing fight. Anyone can win with one punch.

“If I'm not on my ‘A’ game, he's going to knock my head right off my shoulders. I'll have to be on form to beat him. And he'll have to be at his best to beat me.”

Fury and Whyte, 34, sparred together around a decade ago, when the former says he was preparing to face either David Haye or then-champion Vladimir Klitschko. Both boxers have since provided contradictory accounts of what transpired during the sessions.