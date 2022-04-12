Tunisian Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez dies in training age 17

Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez of Tunisia has died in a training incident, the International Olympic Committee announced on Monday. She was 17.

Guezguez was training with her twin sister Sarra alongside their national team on Sunday when their boat capsized due to strong winds. Eya died while Sarra survived.

"I am shocked by the news of sailor Eya Guezguez's death. She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes’ generation."



IOC President Thomas Bach

1/2https://t.co/yPolrJ7VtS — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) April 11, 2022

Together, they competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year in 49er FX and finished 21st.

Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, said he was shocked by the news.

"She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes' generation,” Bach said.

"Eya Guezguez's participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia.”

The Tunisian Olympic Committee reported the news on its Facebook page, with the committee president, Mehrez Boussayan, telling local radio that the accident happened off the coast of the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

“May Allah have mercy on the deceased, grant her eternal rest in paradise, and grant her family and relatives and the entire sports family patience and solace,” the committee statement said.