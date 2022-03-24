Conor McGregor arrested for dangerous driving in Dublin home town

MMA superstar Conor McGregor was arrested on Tuesday for alleged dangerous driving in his home town of Dublin.

The Irish former two-weight UFC world champion was arrested for "alleged road traffic violations", his spokesperson said on Thursday.

Footage was shared on Twitter of the fighter being followed by police while driving his £140,000 Bentley Continental GT on a motorway in Dublin.

The video shows police sirens being turned on before McGregor is pulled over. He was taken to a police station and his supercar was seized but was later handed back to him.

The 33-year-old was charged with dangerous driving and is due to appear in court next month.

"Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardai [Irish police force] for alleged road traffic violations," his spokesperson said.

"He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

In a statement, the police said: "Gardai arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

"The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

McGregor has been training for a comeback and has not fought since losing to American Justin Poirier at UFC 264 in July last year.

McGregor broke his leg in the first round of the bout, the third clash between the two fighters.

The Irishman had to take an enforced six-month layoff due to his broken tibia but is training again and reportedly keen to face the winner of the Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira fight in May.

'The Notorious' made his UFC debut in 2013 with a first-round TKO win over Marcus Brimage.

He won the UFC unified featherweight world title in 2015 by knocking out Brazilian Jose Aldo in the first round.

In 2016, he won the lightweight world crown by beating American Eddie Alvarez by TKO.

He took a break from MMA after the birth of his first child. He then faced the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr in the boxing ring in 2017, losing by TKO in the 10th round. Mayweather reportedly picked up $280 million for the fight and McGregor $130.

In 2018, he lost by fourth-round submission to Dagestan's Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

In January 2021, he came to the UAE for a rematch with Poirier, losing at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi by TKO in the second round. He was later defeated in the trilogy bout with Poirier in July that year.