Izadi Star makes perfect local debut in the Group 3 Arabian Triple Crown Round-2

Izadi Star made a perfect start on his local debut by claiming the Group 3 Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 – Abu Dhabi’s penultimate meeting of the season on Monday.

The Azadi colt under Bernardo Pinheiro led the first two home for Emirati trainer Helal Al Alawi, finishing strongly to win from Kalifano De Ghazal by six and a half lengths.

Ibrahim Al Hadhrami’s pair Sattam Muscat and Bahar Muscat, who was beaten for the first time in five starts, finished half a length and a length and a quarter further down in third and fourth respectively.

“He’s a genuine and good horse,” Pinheiro said of Izadi Star. “He ran thrice in France before arriving here. I watched his videos and he was third in his last start on heavy ground. He finished very strong in that race.

“I was very confident with him. The horse looked beautiful. I tried to keep him relaxed and when the gaps opened he flew home. If he can do it again, he can be a good horse for next season.”

Richard Mullen rode a double on the night for another Emirati trainer Salem Al Ketbi, both in the silks of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

Bshara was impressive in the opener, completing back-to-back victories after fourth on his racecourse debut.

The Majd Al Arab filly tracked the leaders before taking up the running from 300 metres to win by five lengths from Barari, with Farhida De Carrere a further five and a half lengths behind in third.

“She seems to be learning more with racing,” Mullen said. “She was stepping up in distance from 1,200m to a mile, and she got the trip well.

“The way she ran I think she could go further but I think we’ll stick to a mile next season. She had three quick runs and I think probably enough anyway. I think she would develop a little more and learn from this season.”

Mullen completed the double on newcomer Ramz in the fifth race, another comfortable winner by four lengths from AF Layth.

“He’s smashing colt and has been working really well,” he said of the AF Albahar colt.

“He was to have his first start at Al Ain but unfortunately he got hit on the head at the start and had to be withdrawn.

“The team took time to nurse him back, and I actually thought he was my best ride on the night but we were behind in a field of 15 and to win from there, he is a smart colt.”

Results:

5pm: Qasr Al Hosn – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Bshara, Richard Mullen (jockey), Salem Al Ketbi (trainer)

5.30pm: Qasr Al Watan – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner: AF Musannef, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Reem Bayounah, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash

6.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-3 – Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Izadi Star, Bernardo Pinheiro, Halal Al Alawi

7pm: Al Maqta Fort – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Ramz, Richard Mullen, Salem Al Ketbi

7.30pm: Qasr Al Muwaiji – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Jumaira Bay, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson