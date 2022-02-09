Lindsey Jacobellis enjoys Beijing Winter Olympics redemption 16 years after horror fumble

Team USA's Lindsey Jacobellis on Wednesday won her country's first gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, finally enjoying redemption 16 years after showboating near the finish cost her the title.

In a moment that was televised and widely ridiculed in 2006, Jacobellis fumbled a trick move and was overtaken at the finish line when she was within metres of winning gold.

The 36-year old, who until Wednesday had failed to reach the podium in the past three Olympics, stated her journey was one of determination.

"They can keep talking about it [2006 Games] all they want because it really shaped me into the individual that I am and kept me hungry and really helped me keep fighting in the sport," she said after winning the snowboard cross title.

She thus became the oldest US woman to win a gold. Also, the 16 years marked the longest gap between medals for any US woman.

Jacobellis said if she had won in Turin in 2006, she would not be competing now, adding that she had started to dislike the sport.

"I wasn't really having fun with it," she said of the 2006 Games.

"There was so much pressure on me to be the golden girl. I'd won so many races going into it and it's a lot for a young athlete to have on their plate," she said.

Jacobellis finished with a comfortable lead at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou. France's Chloe Trespeuch took silver and Meryeta O'Dine of Canada the bronze.

Asked how her gold would impact her life, Jacobellis said it wouldn't. "It just makes me feel like I have another accomplishment and looking at the next way I can grow as a person and as an athlete," Jacobellis said.

Mikaela Shiffrin prior to the women's slalom run at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Getty

Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin's continued struggled in Beijing echoe the disappointments of fellow elite athletes Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka at the Tokyo Olympics.

After crashing out of the giant slalom on Monday, the 26-year-old Shiffrin - one of the world's most successful Alpine skiers - exited at an early stage in Wednesday's slalom race.

The American sat slumped by the side of the course with her head in her hands after her aborted run, and choked back tears while trying to come to terms with what had happened.

In Tokyo, gymnast Biles and tennis player Osaka said the pressure and media attention had got too much and weighed on them.

While Shiffrin said she could handle the pressure, she struggled to come to terms with her disappointing performance.

"I will try to reset again... But I also don't know how to do it better because... I just don't. I've never been in this position before and I don't know how to handle it," she said.

Also, the Beijing Olympics medal ceremony for the figure skating team event that was won by Russian skaters has been delayed due to an unspecified "legal consultation", the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

There were no details given on the reasons for the delay but with four Russian skaters, including 15-year-old sensation Kamila Valieva, not attending their planned training session on Wednesday the ceremony's postponement raised more questions.

It had initially been moved to Tuesday evening from Monday before being postponed indefinitely.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team claimed the gold medal on Monday with Valieva landing the first quadruple jumps by a woman in Olympic competition. The United States took silver and Japan bronze.

"A situation arose at short notice that requires legal consultation," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said.

"We are doing everything that this situation can be resolved as soon as possible. I cannot give you any more details but we will do our utmost."