Siobhan Haughey seals golden double at World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi

Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey sealed her second goal medal of the Fina World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi when she blasted to victory in the 100m freestyle on Saturday.

Having shattered the women’s 200m freestyle world record on the opening night of the six-day meet, Haughey took 100m gold at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island and became the first woman to complete the double at a single world championships (long course or short course).

Haughey, 24, clocked a champions record 50.98 seconds to win from the world-record holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden (51.31), whose record she broke in the 200m freestyle two days ago. American Abbey Weitzeil (51.64) took bronze.

“It’s been amazing because it’s my first ever short course short course world championships,” Haughey said. “So, to be able to win two gold medals so far, that’s really good. I’m very happy as everything so far has gone very well.”

Haughey will be back in the pool for the 400m freestyle on Monday but revealed that’s not an event that she would normally do.

“It’s way far out of my comfort zone but I’ll see how I do,” she said. “It will be interesting, and it will be tough, but I’m just trying to see how it goes.

“The 200 has always been my main event. I always have the natural speed and with a little bit of endurance, it really helps me in the 200.

“I didn’t know that I have another record [the 100m and 200m freestyle double]. That’s really amazing.”

Nic Fink, of the US, on his way to victory in the 200m breaststroke. EPA

Nic Fink of the United States grabbed the first of the six golds on offer on day three by taking the men’s 200m breaststroke in a time of 2 minutes 02.28 seconds from Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands and compatriot Will Licon.

Rhyan White made it two for the USA on the night, taking their tally to four golds. She won the women’s 200m backstroke in 2:01.58 from Canadian Kylie Masse in silver with another American Isabelle Stadden taking bronze.

Italy's Matteo Rivolta (48.87) took gold in the men’s 100m butterfly from South African Chad Le Clos and Russian Swimming Federation’s Andrei Minakov.

China’s Bingjie Li (8:02.90) won the women’s 800m freestyle ahead of Russia’s Anastasiia Kirpichnikova and Italian Simona Quadarella.

The final gold on the night went to the Netherlands in the mixed 4x50m medley relay, with USA in silver and Italy bronze.